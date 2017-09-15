ST. JOHN, U.S. Virgin Islands (Sept. 16, 2017) A bulldozer is on loaded onto landing craft unit 1656, assigned to assault craft unit 2, from the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). The Department of Defense is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Irma to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort.
Credit: (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor A. Elber
