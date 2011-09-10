CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 7, 2017) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class John Malico and Aircrewman (Rescue Swimmer) 1st Class Erick Sotelo, both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, help a mother and child during the U.S. Navy relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma. The DoD is supporting FEMA, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Irma to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort.
Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Wilkes/Re
