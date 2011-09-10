Virginia National Guard Soldiers operate traffic control points Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D. C., in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Nearly 300 Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are serving alongside a force of approximately 7,500 National Guard personnel from 44 states and three territories to support the event providing traffic control and crowd management, as well as communications, medical and chaplain support.
Credit: Photo by Maj. Jenny Hartsock, Virginia National Guard Public Affairs
